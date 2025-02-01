Sora Ma gives tour of home, reminisces about late husband: 'I still want to keep the things he liked'

Sora Ma's living room is a uniform white, with a plush sofa and her workspace built into the wall cabinets — but she didn't actually do any research on what theme her new home should have.

"A lot of the time, you have to mix your husband's opinion in," the 41-year-old actress told host Jernelle Oh during a recent episode of #JustSwipeLah uploaded to YouTube yesterday (Jan 31).

"But my situation was that the whole thing was based on my opinion eventually."

Sora recently revealed that her husband had died over six months ago, while she was pregnant with their son Skye.

However, she added in the video that not much had changed from what she and her husband had envisioned, except that she had changed his wardrobe space to be their son's.

Sora also has thousands of vinyl records belonging to her late husband displayed in her living room.

"He had loved buying vinyl records since he was a teenager," she explained. "Although he has passed on, I think I will still keep the things that should be kept for him.

"Maybe when our child is older, I would have to tell him what kind of things his Daddy liked previously."

'An Unfinished Painting'

There is also a giant painting that Sora and her husband worked on displayed in the hallway. It shows a juxtaposition of elements, from a rocking horse to Buddha's head, but remains unfinished.

Sora explained that, in the beginning of their relationship, her husband would see her paint and kept praising her "to the sky" about her skills, until one day she saw him paint and realised he was the artistic genius.

"So later we decided to do a painting together, but when I was halfway through the colouring, we moved house," she added. "I'm not done for my part yet, but he had already completed his part.

"So this piece is called An Unfinished Painting. I still have a lot of unfinished business, and this is one of them."

Golden sink

Sora's bathroom stands in contrast to the rest of her home, mostly simple and white, with gold fixtures and black cabinets.

Jernelle, 30, appeared alarmed at the gold sink with intricate carvings, and Sora explained that she had renovated the rest of the bathroom to complement it.

"Actually my husband was the one who took a liking to this basin," she said. "I still want to keep the things he likes, and to match this thing, I spent a very long time buying this and that."

The bathroom rack, toilet paper holder, bidet and even the shower fixtures are all gold, and Sora said she couldn't find everything in a single store.

"It took me about two to three weeks to find everything," she said.

Raising a baby alone and renovating her new home, Sora said that she hired an interior designer to do the major tasks.

"The most important thing is that you need to know what you have at home. For example, I have a very large painting, which wall should I hang it on?" she explained. "And my home has guitars and these decorations, how should they be placed?

"I think I can leave those decisions to the designer."

When Jernelle asked Sora if she had anything to say to friends and family who had been taking care of her over the last few months, she said: "Actually, I'm quite grateful."

She added that her husband was a "very good person during his lifetime", who was very loving and had helped many people.

"So I think the reason why I received so much help during this period is also because he had accumulated a lot of blessings during his lifetime," Sora said.

"And I feel that these blessings are now being repaid to me."

[embed]https://youtu.be/orJdCvqf93U?si=IVZjGIS8iMMScqdN[/embed]

[[nid:714037]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.