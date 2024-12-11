Sora Ma reveals husband died 6 months ago, before son was born

Since announcing their engagement in 2021, local actress Sora Ma has kept her non-celebrity husband away from public scrutiny, including hiding his face in social media posts when they held their wedding dinner in 2022.

In her recent posts showing the birth of their son Skye in August, his full month birthday celebration and subsequent footage of his growth, her husband was also not seen.

Today (Dec 11), the 40-year-old made a shocking revelation that he had died six months ago.

In an Instagram post, she said this is the longest time she's ever taken to "process and gather the courage to talk about something".

"There was no illness, no warning - it was sudden and completely unexpected. His passing caught me entirely off guard," she shared without revealing the cause of death.

"During these months, l've been through home renovations, giving birth, confinement, moving, becoming a first-time mom, and raising our child - all things I never imagined I'd have to face alone. But l've been learning, step by step, to handle everything on my own."

She added that her life began to "settle into a rhythm" only recently.

"I finally found the courage to watch a video his friends had made for him. I thought I was ready, but the truth is, you're never truly prepared to face something like this," she wrote.

"Grief has its ups and downs, and I've gone back and forth countless times. I've even questioned myself - how could someone as independent as me become so fragile, so weak?"

She expressed her appreciation for Skye and her loved ones: "While life took him away from me, it also gave me another life - our baby, Skye. He is the continuation of our love and the reason I find strength to keep going.

"I am also incredibly grateful for my husband's kindness and the wonderful relationships he built in his life.

"The friends and family he left behind have been so selfless, supportive, and loving. You have all given me the strength to endure the hardest chapter of my life."

She also apologised to her friends for not having the courage to share the news in person, asking them to understand her silence.

"Moving forward, I will do my best to be the person I need to be, and most importantly, to be the best mum I can for Skye. I'll continue to learn, to grow, and to live my life as best as I can… I will be okay."

Sora's husband, known only as Mr R, was a Singaporean businessman who was eight years older. They were introduced to each other by a common friend after Star Awards 2012 and started dating the following year. They tied the knot in 2021.

Local celebrities like Apple Hong and Eelyn Kok and concerned netizens showed their love in the comments section.

"My condolences. Take care of yourself," said Apple, 46.

"So sorry you have to go through this journey, big hugs. You're a strong, wonderful mama. Praying all blessings and courage on you, my dear," said Eelyn, also 46.

"This is so sudden. Thank you for getting through this bravely. There is still a little baby who needs your guidance in the future. Jiayou, mum!" wrote one netizen.

Another said that Sora's courage in sharing reminded them to cherish their life and loved ones: "Sending you much love. My heart goes out to you and your family."

