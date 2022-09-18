Sounds of Singapore: Charlie Puth to promote places such as Joo Chiat and Marina Bay in upcoming video

American pop singer Charlie Puth will showcase the sights and sounds of Singapore in a partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB), as part of its SingapoReimagine campaign.

The Light Switch singer is currently in Singapore for a week, visiting places such as Joo Chiat and the Marina Bay waterfront promenade.

He also met the local and regional press to talk about his upcoming album, Charlie, which will be released on October 7.

A video of Puth's visit, which includes a showcase performance at Raffles Hotel and features his travel around the city, will also be released in October across STB and Puth's social media platforms.

In the past week, fans have spotted Puth in places such as Marina Bay Sands.

The 30-year-old also checked out indie cinema The Projector, music bar Offtrack, heritage bakery Chin Mee Chin and lifestyle brand Onlewo.

American pop singer Charlie Puth visited indie cinema The Projector during his visit to Singapore.

PHOTO: STB

In addition, he visited Here Is SG, a new interactive space at the Marina Bay waterfront promenade, as well as the historic Long Bar at Raffles Hotel.

"This is my third time in Singapore, and each time, there's something new to learn and discover," the songwriter and producer, who staged concerts here in 2016 and 2018, said in a statement.

"But this visit is extra special because I'm using the details of everyday life in this city to tell a story through music. Singapore is full of colours and unique sounds at every turn.

"That's what makes it so fascinating, and that's what inspires me when I make music."

The partnership between Puth, STB and record label Warner Music Singapore is the music star's first collaboration to promote a destination.

STB brand director Choo Huei Miin said in a statement: "The sights and sounds of our city are a great match with Charlie's passion and creativity.

"We were thrilled that Charlie chose Singapore as the only destination in Asia for his album promotion, giving us the opportunity to work with Warner Music to showcase our diverse offerings through his talent."

She added that with the recovery of international travel, such creative collaborations will position Singapore as a "must-visit destination" for a global audience.

STB also recently collaborated with Chinese K-pop idol and singer Jackson Wang, who recorded a series of travel vlogs in Singapore. The vlogs will be released around the end of the year on STB's social media channels.

