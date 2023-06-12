South Korean actress Park Soo-ryun dies at 29 after being declared brain-dead

South Korean actress Park Soo-ryun has died at the age of 29.

She fell down a flight of stairs on her way home yesterday (June 11) and was declared brain-dead after doctors failed to resuscitate her, South Korean media OSEN reported today.

Soo-ryun was known for roles in musical theatre, making her debut in 2018's Il Tenore. She also made appearances in Finding Mr Destiny, The Days We Loved, and Siddhartha.

Her first screen role was in the historical K-drama Snowdrop, starring Jung Hae-in and Blackpink's Jisoo, where Soo-ryun played a detained university student.

Her family has opted to donate her organs.



Her mother told the media: "Only her brain is unconscious, but her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs].

"As her parents, we will be able to live on comforted [by the fact that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating."

Soo-ryun's wake is located in Suwon Hospital at Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre, and her funeral procession will take place on June 13.

