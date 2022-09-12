Special delivery: Director Anthony Chen's luggage didn't arrive but his mooncakes for Sharon Au made it

PARIS - Paris-based Singaporean host-actress Sharon Au received a special delivery for the recent Mid-Autumn Festival - traditional and custard mooncakes from Singaporean director Anthony Chen, who is based in Hong Kong.

In a social media post on Sunday (Sept 11), Au wrote: "And as promised, (he) flew to Paris, while both his luggage didn't arrive, luckily for me the precious mooncakes and Lao Po Bing were safely in his hand carry bag."

The Mid-Autumn Festival fell on Sept 10 this year. "Lao Po Bing", which can be loosely translated as "Wife Cake", is winter melon pastry.

Au, 47, posted four photos, including one with Chen, 38, and the box of mooncakes, as well another one of them near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In August, Chen told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that his wife, a financial risk analyst, and their four-year-old son had moved from London - where he has been based for 15 years - to Hong Kong, as she had been transferred to the Chinese territory.

Chen added in the interview that he became friends with Au after chatting with her on Instagram.

He even gave her some glutinous rice dumplings to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival when their family visited her in June.

For his latest trip, the award-winning film-maker - best known for the feature films Ilo Ilo (2013) and Wet Season (2019) - arrived in France in early September and will be staying there for a month for post-production work on a film. He will then travel to Britain for another film project.

ALSO READ: 'My idol': Sharon Au and Ivy Lee meet in Paris

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.