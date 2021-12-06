Spider-Man 2099 attacks Miles Morales in first look of Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) trailer

Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home's release this month, Sony has dropped a trailer for the sequel to 2018's awesome Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie.

Check out Spider-Man 2099 attacking Miles Morales in the first look below!

Here's the synopsis for the film:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is coming exclusively to movie theatres on Oct 7, 2022.

While we're at it, check out the new Villaines Panel for Spider-Man: No Way Home where Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx talk about reprising their iconic roles as Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro:

