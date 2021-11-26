Spider-Man: No Way Home's J. Jonah Jameson is a variant says J.K. Simmons

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be a mind-blowing movie for Spidey fans, with villains and characters from previous Spider-Man movies making a comeback and being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) ever-growing multiverse.

One of the characters just so happens to be J. Jonah Jameson.

Revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home's post-credits scene, fans were surprised to see the pompous editor of The Daily Bugle take the screen.

And if that wasn't shocking enough, Jameson was played by J.K. Simmons who is reprising his beloved role from Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy.

The character's appearance raised a ton of questions from fans, most of which are focused on whether or not he's the same J. Jonah Jameson from the original movies or just a different version played by the same actor.

According to actor Simmons, the Jameson we see in the MCU movie is a variant.

J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man. PHOTO: Sony Pictures

"You know what, I think it's a slightly different version," said Simmons.

"Certainly, from the creators of the current iteration of the story, it's a very different character. To me, it's a slightly different character. It's the same blowhard; the same guy with less hair. Honestly, I kinda wish he had the same hair…

"The most important thing is that he's still the same blowhard and he does have the same damn mustache and cigar, at least. As is appropriate for that character, he's a little comic relief thing that gets sprinkled lightly into the movie."

In the post-credits scene, Jameson has traded in the newspaper for a live streaming channel and revealed that Peter Parker is the one under the mask, hence setting the story of No Way Home into motion.

Given how Jameson is a variant, it'll be interesting to see if the rest of the new characters are variants too.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theatres on Dec 17.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.