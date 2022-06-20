Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version extended cut swings into Singapore cinemas in September

Spider-Man: No Way Home is returning to Singapore cinemas from Sep 1 with extra scenes in what Sony is calling The More Fun Stuff Version.

According to 8 Days, this is in celebration of Spider-Man‘s 60th year as a comic book character as well as 20 years of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films.

The More Fun Stuff Version was originally announced a week ago but only for the US and Canada. Along with the announcement was a 14-second clip showing a scene from the movie where the last three Spider-Man actors, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield interact with each other.

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, was first released in theatres in Dec 2021, and has since grossed US$1.89 billion (S$2.63 billion) in box office takings worldwide, making it the 6th highest-grossing film ever.

In it, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man meets his alter egos from alternate timelines as well as previous Spider-Man villains in what our reviewer felt was a neat 148-minute wrap-up of 20 years of Spider-Man films. We don’t know what will be included in this extended cut yet but let’s hope they make a great movie even better.

But even if The More Fun Stuff Version aka Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut doesn’t tempt you to head back to the theatres in Singapore, US and Canada (and other countries yet to be announced), you can be sure that Spider-Man’s story isn’t over yet; the next movie is already in the works.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.