Spider-Man: No Way Home set photo teases the appearance of the Feast organisation

S.H.I.E.L.D, S.W.O.R.D, The TVA. With so many organisations and acronyms in the added to the MCU, what’s one more?

In a recent leaked set photo from Spider-Man: No Way Home, we see our favorite web-head waving to Doctor Strange on the left.

While we’ve always known that Doctor Strange will be making an appearance, the revelation of a truck with a FEAST logo is the kicker.

So what is FEAST and how does it play into Peter Parker’s life? For starters, FEAST stands for Food, Emergency Aid, Shelter, and Training and started off as a criminal front.

Initially led by Mister Negative, the villain is a fairly recent addition to Marvel. With his first debut in 2007, Mr Negative is a powered villain who has control over the Darkforce and Lightforce.

These are elements which mutants have been able to tap into as well.

Mr Negative.

If Spider-Man: No Way Home introduces of mutants into the MCU, this might be one best lead ins.

Mostly recently, Mister Negative featured prominently as one of foes on the PS4 in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

In reality, the FEAST organisation might be an avenue for Peter Parker’s Aunt May to gain a deeper relevance in the show. After all, FEAST was rebooted under her care in the comics.

All things considered, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be one of the biggest pushes to establish the MCU post Iron Man and Captain America. It remains to be seen if Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch will be able to bring the franchise forward.

