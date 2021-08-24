Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer drops after leak, shows beginnings of Sinister Six

Despite months of leaks, the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home still has us wanting more!

We see the return of Alfred Mollina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and William Dafoe’s Green Goblin all thrown into the mix to tussle with Spider-Man.

Following the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has his identity revealed to the whole world and he’s trying his best to fix the damage. No thanks to J. Jonah Jameson, now a shock jock instead of newspaper publisher.

Mirroring a similar “One More Day” storyline in the comics, Parker seeks out Dr. Strange instead of Mephisto to assist him. And that’s where the whole ball of yarn unravels.

With the MCU missing an Iron Man to foresee bad decisions, this act by Strange and Parker seems to do a lot more harm than good. But we as the audience are loving it!

After all, following the events of WandaVision, we now know how Dr. Strange will be involved in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, he’s the chief architect of the predicament and time will tell how he and Scarlett Witch will repair the damage.

For now, Spider-Man: No Way Home certainly sets the ball rolling in the right way following the recent release of Shang Chi. Though, how The Eternals plays into all of this is a whole different reality altogether.

Whew.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.