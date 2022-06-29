Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web weaves in Emma Roberts

Listen up losers, Emma Roberts is joining Sony’s Spider-verse! The 31-year-old Scream Queens star is the latest to join Madame Web‘s ever-growing ensemble (via Deadline).

Roberts will star alongside Dakota Johnson who plays the titular role of Madame Web and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. Both Emma and Sydney’s roles have yet to be revealed.

In the Marvel comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web. She is also a clairvoyant mutant and has served as a mentor to Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, as well as several other heroes who call themselves Spider-Woman.

Madame Web is one of many projects in development as the studio builds out its Sony Universe of Marvel Characters following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The studio has released Venom (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2020), and the Jared Leto-led Morbius in April.

Sony also has Kraven the Hunter in the works with Aaron Taylor-Johnson set to star.

Directing Madame Web is S.J. Clarkson who previously helmed episodes of some of the Marvel-Netflix series like Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

