Spotted: Robert Pattinson in a Bedok rugby club t-shirt while running errands in LA

Well, here's one tip that might be worthy of the fictional Gossip Girl — spotted, our favourite 'vampire boyfriend' Robert Pattinson wearing a slightly baggy white tee while buying snacks from a gas station in Los Angeles.

Yes yes, we know RPattz — according to his fans — is going to be Batman but the film hasn't been released yet so we'll reserve our judgment. Besides, a brooding Bruce Wayne can't possibly beat a brooding but sparkly Edward Cullen. Right?

Back to the more important things, the key takeaway from the tweet may have been the 35-year-old's shopping habits — likened to that of a "broke college kid" — but one netizen couldn't help but notice a familiar logo on his t-shirt.

Robert Pattinson buys the same stuff from a gas station as a broke college kid: Gatorade and power bar. He’s for the people pic.twitter.com/dbq5OzISdf — Film & Froth (@FilmFroth) July 9, 2021

Turns out, this future DC superhero is sporting a t-shirt from one of our local rugby clubs. More specifically, the Bedok Kings Rugby Football Club (Bedok Kings RFC for short).

Founded in 1996, the club is (according to their Facebook page) an amateur sports team that is "probably the best rugby, women's rugby, touch and indoor cricket club in Singapore".

As to how Robert could have gotten his hands on it, a local media outlet theorised that perhaps his ex-girlfriend, actress Kristen Stewart, picked it up for him as a gift when she was filming in Singapore in 2014.

However, they nixxed their own idea since the couple split in 2013.

Their other theory is that Robert could have picked it up from a thrift store as the actor claims to shop there. They also reported that the Bedok Kings RFC team competes overseas so their merchandise might have found its way to a store there.

In any case, there seems to be some buzz over this 'Singapore sighting' in Hollywood but it's definitely not the same as seeing local landmarks in Crazy Rich Asians.

