Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon splits from actor Lee Dong-hwi after 9-year relationship

After nine years together, actors Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi have parted ways.

The news was confirmed by the actors' respective agencies Saram Entertainment and Company On yesterday (Nov 26), according to a report by The Korea Times the same day.

"Lee Dong-hwi and Jung Ho-yeon have decided to return to being good colleagues," the statement reportedly read. The reason for their breakup was not disclosed.

Ho-yeon, 30, and Dong-hwi, 39, made their relationship public in 2016 and have been known as one of the longest-standing couples in South Korea's entertainment industry.

Ho-yeon began her career as a model and placed second in Korea's Next Top Model Season 4 in 2013. She shot to fame following her acting debut in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, playing North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok. For the role, Ho-yeon was nominated for and won multiple acting awards in South Korea and internationally.

Dong-hwi debuted in the entertainment industry in 2013 and is best known for playing neighbourhood clown Ryu Dong-ryong in the drama Reply 1988 (2015-2016) as well as detective Young-ho in the movie Extreme Job (2019).

Over the years, both of them have spoken about each other affectionately at public events.

In August, while filming travel variety show Kwak Jun-bin's World Taxi Restaurant 2 in the United States, Dong-hwi told the taxi driver, "Do you know Squid Game? Sae-byeok is my girlfriend and best friend."

