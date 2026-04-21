Ada Choi's parenting goal is to accompany 3 kids, not 'interfere too much'

Ada Choi is learning to live in the present, rather than in the future.

The 52-year-old Hong Kong actress, who presented the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes categories at Star Awards 2026 on April 19, told AsiaOne ahead of the ceremony that she is taking life one day at a time, including whether her children would be interested in a showbiz career in the future.

She said: "My attitude has always been to let nature take its course. If they are interested, I will never object; if they are not, there is no need to force them, because their life belongs to them.

"Everyone should be responsible for their own choices and accountable for their own lives."

Ada debuted in Hong Kong showbiz after participating in the Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant in 1991. Over the years, she is known for her performances in TVB dramas including Healing Hands (1998 - 2000) and Where the Legends Begins (2002), and Chinese historical drama Empresses in the Palace (2011), where she played Empress Ula-Nara Yixiu.

She married Chinese martial arts actor Max Zhang in 2008 and they have daughters, Zoe, 15, and Chloe, 13, and seven-year-old son Max together.

Ada told us she believes her children inherited the couple's interests in performance and have been influenced since they were young.

Their daughters are very enthusiastic about performing and participating in stage plays at school, while Max is passionate about taekwondo, singing and acting.

She added: "As parents, my role at this stage is to accompany them as they grow; in the future, I will become their 'audience'.

"I understand I shouldn't interfere too much, but rather stand at a distance, watching and offering my blessings. No matter which industry they decide to pursue ultimately, I will provide my support, blessings and stay by their side."

'Life at the present is the best arrangement'

We also asked Ada what her plans are for the rest of 2026, which she shared: "I often say I don't have any long-term plans, because life at the present is the best arrangement, and plans often can't keep up with changes.

"The world is full of variables and many things are beyond our control. Therefore, I believe the most important thing is to dedicate myself wholeheartedly to doing everything in the present moment well."

Rather than plan, she hopes to maintain a mindset to always learn and not stay in her comfort zone.

Ada elaborated: "This applies not only to my career but also my family. My two daughters are going through adolescence, and interacting with them and dealing with their changes is a completely new challenge for me.

"My son is still at a different stage of development, and I need to constantly adjust my role and mindset to accompany them. There's a lot of wisdom to gain in this process."

She has also changed her mindset regarding her acting career, opting for roles that allow her to challenge her limits.

"I hope to experience different growth and transformation in my future acting career and life journey," she said.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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