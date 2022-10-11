Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer reunites Next Generation cast, classic villains and reveals Enterprise-F

The Next Generation crew is reuniting for Star Trek: Picard season three!

Joining Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard on next year's galactic adventure is Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi LaForge, Michael Dorn as a pacifist Worf, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi.

Also returning to season three of Picard are cast members Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. But that's not all! A new trailer released during the Star Trek Universe panel at this year's New York Comic Con has revealed the return of classic villains too!



The final season trailer unveiled that Amanda Plummer (Joe Versus the Volcano), whose late father Christopher Plummer once played the villain General Chang, has joined Picard as Vadic. Plummer's Vadic is joined by familiar The Next Generation villains Doctor Moriarty, played by a returning Daniel Davis and Lore played by Brent Spiner.





Star Trek: Picard season three beams onto Paramount+ on Feb 16, 2023.