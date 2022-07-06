Star Wars: Andor spans 5 years, first season to take place over 1 year

As the Star Wars universe continues to expand, the next entry to hit the small screens is Star Wars: Andor, and it seems to be shaping up to a big adventure.

Following a trailer release and season two announcement at Star Wars Celebration 2022, it has now been confirmed that the first season of the series spans one year, while the second will take place over the following four.

The news comes by the way of an interview with Empire, which also revealed a few behind-the-scenes details about the undertaking of the five-year structure approach. “The scale of the show is so huge,” show creator Tony Gilroy explained.

“Directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we did four blocks [in Season 1] of three episodes each.” That shooting schedule organically led to Season 2’s different structure. “We looked and said, ‘Wow, it’d be really interesting if we come back, and we use each block to represent a year.”

“We’ll move a year closer with each block.’ “From a narrative point of view, it’s really exciting to be able to work on something where you do a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and then jump a year,” he added.

Star Wars: Andor was first announced in 2018 and will follow Cassian Andor, the thief-turned-Rebel spy, in the lead-up to the events of Rogue One where the plans of the Death Star are stolen. Both seasons will air over 12 episodes, with Diego Luna reprising his role as the show’s titular character. The first season will debut on Disney+ with two episodes on Aug 31, 2022, and is likely to feature some familiar faces from the franchise.

Following that would be the arrival of The Mandalorian Season 3 in late 2022 or early 2023, as well as Ahsoka in 2023. The former is written by creator Jon Favreau, while the latter stars Rosario Dawson from Men in Black II as the titular character and Hayden Christensen as the voice of Darth Vader.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.