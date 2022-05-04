Things to do for aspiring Jedi on Star Wars Day 2022

Star Wars Day is commemorated on the 4th of May every year - both as a play on its famous phrase ("May The Force be with you") and as an opportunity for fans to express their love and hatred that flows through the franchise.

Here are some upcoming events and activities for 2022 to help quell any disturbances in The Force.

Star Wars films by the beach in Sentosa

PHOTO: Sentosa

Across five days starting from April 29, 2022 (Friday), Sentosa is hosting a movie evening by the beach at Southside (80 Siloso Road, Singapore 098969), located right next to Siloso Point Cable Car Station.

Each evening (at 7.30pm) has one screening of an iconic Star Wars film - starting from The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V) leading up to The Rise of Skywalker (Episode XI) on May 4, 2022.

No reservation is required - it's free-of-charge, on a first-come-first-serve basis up, to 400 beachgoers or Star Wars fans. You can bring your own fancy picnic mats, but no outside food and drinks are allowed.

Check the Sentosa event listing here for more information and T&Cs.

Orchestral performance of pieces by Star Wars composer John Williams

PHOTO: SISTIC

Nearly any person that watched at least one official Star Wars film would be familiar with the classic opening track that starts at the beginning of each movie.

But did you know that the same composer for the piece, John Williams, also composed famous soundtracks for other films - like Harry Potter, Jaws, and Indiana Jones?

You can now enjoy all his songs - live, in their full glory - later this year. Performed by the Base Philharmonic Orchestra and conducted by Jessica Gethin, these musicians will be performing iconic pieces by John Williams on July 15 and 16, 2022 at Sands Theatre inside Marina Bay Sands.

Ticket prices range from $85 to $620, depending on how posh you want your evening to be.

You can find the tickets sales page (at SISTIC) here.

Tune in to a Star Wars character design livestream

PHOTO: Gnomon

Brian Matyas, Senior Character Concept Designer at Lucasfilm, is the artist behind impactful Star Wars character designs found in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. His Star Wars character repertoire doesn't end there, but he has something more exciting coming your way.

That's because he's scheduled for an online character design livestream discussion with Gnomon School of Visual Effects, a private visual effects and design school based in California. It's not a coincidence that it's happening on Star Wars Day (US timezone) this year.

Members of the public can watch the 90-minute livestream (or the recording after) over at Gnomon's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

While the content is tailored for visual effects and character design aspirants, fans of Star Wars can also learn more about the decisions made to bring the universe's characters to life.

More about the online event here. RSVP here.

Recreate iconic Star Wars moments through Lego

PHOTO: Lego

The Death Star Trench Run is an iconic scene from Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV) where the main characters, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, join a concerted dog fight in space to nullify the threat of Darth Vader's Death Star.

Here's a refresher:

If you're also a fan of LEGO bricks, the toymaker has the 75329 Death Star Trench Run Diorama set coming to shelves from May 1, 2022 onwards. The recreates the surface of the Death Star, Darth Vader's TIE Advanced fight, and two other TIE fighters chasing down Luke Skywalker's X-Wing.

You can find the listings on Shopee, Lazada, Amazon, and Toys 'R' Us. More information about the LEGO set is available on the official website. It's currently listed at $99.90.

PHOTO: Lego

If you prefer something more challenging, there's the 6,785-piece version of the Star Wars AT-AT walker. This big boy is available now, since it hit the shelves in late 2021.

75% off for one of the better Star Wars videogames

PHOTO: Steam

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order received rave reviews for being a full-bodied Jedi experience with engaging narratives, rewarding combat mechanics, and sufficient fan-servicing.

Do read the PS$ version review to see if it's to your taste. The triple A, single-player RPG from 2019 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows (PC).

The title discounted at a whopping 75 per cent off over at Steam's digital library of Electronic Arts games (at the time of writing).

If you want to feel like a Jedi for a couple of days or weeks, you can do it at a discounted price of $12.47 (original price $49.90). BBBMTL!

PHOTO: Warner Bros. Games

If you prefer a newer RPG title with copious amounts of fanservice instead, you may also check out Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which was recently released in April 2022.

Indulge in more Star Wars content - old and new

Obi-wan Kenobi (TV series). PHOTO: Disney+

Star Wars fans would likely prioritise having a Disney+ subscription since The Mouse currently owns the entire film franchise.

Marvel's expansive Cinematic Universe and all the Disney Princesses that come along with the service are just nice bonuses to have (hyuk hyuk).

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a TV series that's launching on May 25, 2022, amplifying the rich Star Wars universe through a retelling of events that took place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith (Episode III). We have more details here if you wish to dig further.

If that's not enough, Disney+ also has The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett for Star Wars fans with some catching up to do.

Know all seven lightsaber forms? Duel it out IRL with Saber Tag

PHOTO: Saber Tag

If you're familiar with physical, combat-based team games like laser tag and paintball, Saber Tag should be the next activity to try for Star Wars fans. It's the closest thing to slicing your friend's wrist off with an actual lightsaber here.

Based in Singapore, Saber Tag provides formulaic scenarios, score-sensitive combat vests, and foam-padded "combat sabers" cloaked in neon lights for Force-sensitive combatants to duke it out.

All you need are other friends and yourself; attunement to The Force and knowing voice lines by heart are optional, but highly preferred if you want to nerd out.

PHOTO: Saber Tag

A standard package starts at $15 per person with a minimum group size of eight pax. The game is open to corporate bookings, birthday celebrations, and other group gatherings. There's also a version made safer for kids (if you're comparing to an actual lightsaber).

You can check out its available locations or learn more about how it works through its FAQ page if you're interested.

The official website sits here. Advanced bookings are required, with a minimum of three to five working days ahead of your fateful duel.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.