Star Wars: The Bad Batch drops season 2 trailer and fall 2022 release

Star Wars' rebellious clone squadron is back for more missions in season two of The Bad Batch!

Announced on Sunday (May 29) during a panel with the cast and creatives at Star Wars Celebration 2022, the animated series will not only see the return of favourite characters but will also hit Disney+ this fall.

A teaser trailer was also released to accompany the announcement.

As seen in the trailer, season two appears to take place after a slight time jump, as some of the characters appear a little bit older.

The squad's armours also feature slight differences in designs and colours, suggesting that they've got a bit of an update after the first season.

It also looks like Emperor Palpatine and Commander Cody will play a big role in this season alongside a Wookiee Jedi who may or may not be Gungi.

Season one of The Bad Batch was first released in May 2021. It picked up after the events of the Clone War where members of the Bad Batch — who each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew — take on mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find a new purpose.

The Bad Batch stars Dee Bradley Baker, who reprises his role as most of the clones, as well as Michelle Ang, a female clone in the squad.

It also stars Archie Panjabi, Rhea Perlman, Bobby Moynihan, Freddie Prinze Jr., Taran Killiam, Seth Green and more. The series is created by Dave Filoni and developed by Filoni and Jennifer Corbett, who also writes for the show.

Star Wars Celebration included many other announcements, including The Mandalorian season three release window, the first trailer to Andor, more details about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the first trailer for a new game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, updates on the upcoming Ahsoka live-action series, a new anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and a premiere of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.