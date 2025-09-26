'A state where I feel less secure': Desmond Tan relishes playing villain again in upcoming dystopian drama The Leftovers

Between playing the good boy-next-door and an insidious mastermind, local actor Desmond Tan would much rather choose the latter.

AsiaOne recently visited the set of Mediacorp's upcoming dystopian-crime drama The Leftovers where we spoke to the 39-year-old about his role as a villain in the series.

Desmond, who just welcomed his second child, plays Guo Longjing, a police officer-turned-gangster boss.

"He starts off as a good guy - he's a very righteous and professional police officer. He loves his job and his bearing in life is to help people in need but because of the corrupted country and police force, Longjing eventually gives up and switches to the dark side," he said.

The Leftovers is set between 2017 and 2043, where the aftermath of a volcanic eruption in the fictional island of Equaland results in high rates of organ failure due to environmental pollution. Subsequently, organ transplantation becomes a necessity, giving rise to kidnappings and organ trafficking.

Acting beside Desmond is veteran actor Zhang Xinxiang, who plays Longjing's informant Du Hanguang. The duo are buddies in the police force before leaving to join a syndicate as "partners-in-crime", with Hanguang helping Longjing fulfil his business operations.

With Longjing participating in "crazy" crimes of "robbing people's organs and privileges", Desmond shared his own two cents about his role: "About whether he's a good or bad guy, I'd say he's good but because of the environment and circumstances he's put in, he eventually has to do things to survive and prove his worth."

This is not Desmond's first rodeo portraying villains. He previously played serial killer Derek Ho in the crime-drama series Code of Law (2018 and 2020), as well as Yuan Yingcai recently in the drama Devil Behind the Gate.

Similar to his experience in the latter playing twins, this time, he faced challenges portraying the "before and after" of Longjing.

Desmond elaborated: "It's one role, but it almost feels like two different ones as he's a good and bad person. So switching every few days between the seasons was not easy, because the way I speak, perform and look at people are all different.

"I had to make sure that I didn't make things awkward for viewers, because they might not understand the sequence in which we were filming."

Having played heroes and villains throughout his 18-year career, Desmond prefers the latter.

"I enjoy playing villains more than good boy-next-door roles, because it feels somehow larger than life and abstract in some sense. I enjoy playing roles that are further away from who I am, and I think that puts me in a state where I feel less secure and expectable."

Desmond created a backstory for Longjing, adding he empathises with the character and replayed his origin story multiple times in his mind before filming commenced.

"So when I eventually got into the role, it was easier for me to convince myself that the things I do as Longjing are the only way out for him, and the right thing to do."

'Make it or break it'

Desmond also watched many overseas gangster films including those from South Korea, Taiwan and Hollywood as preparation.

"I watched different varieties to explore [my character]. Since this entire show is not set in Singapore, I had the freedom to think beyond Singaporean gangs, so it was a different ball game. The censorship rating also allowed me to explore things that I've not done in free-to-air TV."

While in character on set, Desmond smoked real cigars, had a large facial scar, moved with a noticeable limp in his step and used a walking stick - all of which were elements he added to the role.

Desmond's decision to include an injury in Longjing's story was deliberate, acting as a catalyst for him to join the syndicate. His gangster boss persona was also further aided by the styling department with how they came together to style his hair and outfit to give him a Godfather (fictional character Vito Corleone in the Hollywood movie) presence.

Upon receiving the script to his role, Desmond was simultaneously "worried and excited". "It's a very big premise compared to the usual dramas that we do, so for me, it's 'make it or break it'," he expressed. "If one element is not done well - the virtual production aspect, for example - the show's magic will be broken.

"When the other cast members first came on board, we were all very excited and it got me to be more creative and further discuss the production with everyone else. I can't wait for the audience to watch this and have them see this as a staple in local production."

When asked if he would be able to survive a volcanic eruption, Desmond told us he thinks he could for a while, even if not all the way. Being a former science student, he believes he would be able to find ways to sustain himself a while longer than others.

"And it all boils down to your mind. The moment you see the volcanic eruption and you give up, you'll probably die within days. But if you have a fighting spirit and a drive to stay on, I think you will survive - I think for my family, I will."

On Sept 23, Desmond took to Instagram to announce the birth of his second child, a son. Their daughter was born in March 2024.

If the hypothetical volcanic erupted, he admitted to feeling extra pressure in protecting his family. "I think it changes your perspective because you no longer live for just yourself, and you have a stronger sense of responsibilities. That extra drive would make we want to stay around longer."

Subsequently, Desmond revealed that on a personal level, he has begun to take care of his health more with steps like taking supplements and manuka honey in the morning, as well as drinking herbal tea.

The Leftovers also stars Zoe Tay, Li Nanxing, Jesseca Liu, Zhang Zetong and Cheryl Chou. It has three seasons, with the first set to premiere in October 2026 on Mediacorp and Mewatch.

