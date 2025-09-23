'Now we are 4!' Desmond Tan announces birth of second child

Desmond Tan announced the birth of his second child in an Instagram post today (Sept 23).

The 39-year-old local actor wrote: "Now we are four! Didi is here! It's gonna be a handful, but I'm loving it! My heart had already known a love so profound when I became a father for the first time that I wondered if there was room for more.

"Then you arrived and showed me that a heart doesn't divide... it multiples! Welcome to the world, my son!"

Local celebrities including Christopher Lee, Priscelia Chan, Ferlyn Wong, Chantalle Ng and Tay Ying congratulated him in the comments section of his post.

In April, Desmond announced he and his non-celebrity wife are expecting their second child, a son. The couple married in a castle wedding in France in 2021 and announced the birth of their daughter in 2024.

In an interview with AsiaOne last month, he said he hoped to take a few days off from the filming of the drama The Leftovers for the birth of his son.

"I think it's important to be with my missus during that period — to protect her, encourage her and stay with her. I really want to be there. I think it's such a beautiful moment in a human being's creation that it's something to celebrate and I wouldn't want to miss it. So I'll definitely be there wherever I am."

