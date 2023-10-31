Stay home this Halloween with these spooky spine-chillers

It’s the most wonderful time of fear — jio your kakis or bae or choose to stay home alone this Halloween to binge on some spook-tacular horror-themed shows we've picked for you, and let Michael Myers, The Babadook and some frightfully friendly dolls keep you company this All Hallows' Eve.

1. Halloween Kills (2021)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CktTU7EpRN_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

What's more scary than a knife-wielding serial killer chasing you endlessly? A seemingly-immortal one that does not stop by any mortal means.

Dressed in his iconic white expressionless mask, Michael Myers only has one agenda: to kill. It's just damn fun to see the characters try and outwit Michael... and fail, because the masked killer will always outlive and out-stab anyone who attempts to deal the finishing blow. It gets gory and bloody, so be warned!

Spook factor: 🎃🎃🎃

Watch it on: Netflix

2. The Menu (2022)

A spot at one of the world's most exclusive fine-dining spots, and a culinary experience like no other. Who dowan? The catch (of the day hur hur): you may not leave the dining venue alive.

As the movie unfolds, it's clear there's something unsettling developing in the tummies of the characters (and no, it's not the food), almost like a sixth sense screaming at them to leave, before it's too late.

Spook factor: 🎃🎃🎃

Watch it on: Amazon Prime or HBO Max

3. Coraline (2009)

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9bOpeuvNwY[/embed]

While this may seem more kid-friendly, I definitely got major-spooked when I watched this as a child. The disquieting appearances of the characters' button-eyed doppelgangers spark a very "uncanny valley" feeling. Your child won't be playing with their dolls for a while after this.

Spook factor: 🎃🎃🎃🎃

Watch it on: Amazon Prime or Hulu

4. The Babadook (2014)

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5WQZzDRVtw&t=1s[/embed]

A mother's love is like no other, and she would do anything for her child. But what if she begins to lose her sanity and is unable to tell what's real and what's not? Who knows, after exhausting all possible means of trying to reclaim her grip on reality, she may just begin to target the one person she swore to protect...

Spook factor: 🎃🎃🎃🎃

Watch it on: Amazon Prime or Hulu

5. Incantation (2022)

If someone asked what's one of the spookiest places in Singapore, the Former Changi Hospital would probably come to mind. After all, we ourselves have gone on a hantu-hunting trip to the creepy spot before. But the main takeaway from any visit to a supposedly haunted place: It's never a good idea.

Within Incantation, a group of amateur documentary makers break a religious taboo while filming for their online channel. No surprise what happens next, as all sorts of supernatural occurrences break out.

Certain parts of the movie are very Blair Witch Project-like, as you watch the film through the POV of their cameras, getting you up close and personal with the action.

IMO, the most eerie part of the film comes at the end. You'll just have to endure the entire film to see it for yourself.

Spook factor: 🎃🎃🎃🎃

Watch it on: Netflix

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.