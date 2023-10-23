Halloween 2023: The spookiest bites, parties and events to haunt this year

Evil is knocking, spooky season is finally here! Get ready for a spine-tingling journey as we uncover the most hauntingly delightful Halloween bites, eerie parties, and chilling events taking over Singapore.

This year, the world of Halloween promises to be more wickedly exciting than ever before, with ghoulish festivities and treats that will leave you spellbound. Join us as we delve into the macabre and unearth the best places you should be haunting this Halloween.

Shanghai Underground: Long Live the Dai Lo

Get ready to pay your respects as The Dragon Chamber gears up for a Halloween party to remember. As part of their Shanghai-inspired series in collaboration with Peddlers Gin, this time The Dragon Chamber is hosting “Shanghai Underground: Long Live the Dai Lo”, transforming the speakeasy into a gang-horror-themed venue, where guests can pay respects to the establishment’s former leader, mimicking Chinese funeral traditions.

The ambiance includes a coffin centrepiece for photo ops, and special Halloween drinks like “Black Heart” and “Blood for Blood.” Best-dressed attendees can also walk away with exciting prizes like a 2D1N stay at the panoramic Duxton Room at the recently opened Mondrian Singapore Duxton, a bottle of Peddlers Gin and more.

Shanghai Underground: Long Live the Dai Lo runs Oct 28, 2023, 5pm onwards at The Dragon Chamber, 2 Circular Rd, Singapore 049358. Reserve your spot here. All Halloween-inspired drinks will be available from Oct 24 to 31.

Pagoda Beats 004: ECHO

Singapore-based collective centred around music, tech & culture, Pagoda Beats promises an immersive sensory journey this Halloween. Partnering up with Wild Pearl and MDLR (Thugshop), the collective welcomes Pagoda Beats 004: ECHO, inspired by the fx, a reflection of sound waves back to the listener.

The event features a lineup of skilled selectors, VJs, and set designers who will create a unique twist on the concept of echo. Each set will respond to the previous one, guiding the audience through minimal dark, ambient cosmic house, electronica, and hypnotic techno, complemented by mesmerising light and visual reflections.

Pagoda Beats 004: ECHO runs Oct 28, 2023, 10pm-3am at MDLR, 62 Cecil Street #02-00, Singapore 04971. Tickets are priced from S$32.52.

TropicLab Halloween Special At TUFF CLUB

Prepare for a night of chills and thrills at Tuff Club as TropicLab joins hands with Kylie Nicole and DJNR8 for a night of electrifying soundscapes. Born from a shared love for electronic music, TropicLab, has a strong focus on house and techno music and they’re reputed for fast-paced, back-to-back sets by their technically adept DJs.

Kylie Nicole, influenced by R&B and hip-hop, will be bringing in a fusion of techno and Ghetto House to the scene. Alternatively, DJNR8, also known as Jenner Stevenson, will spin around his signature deep house and electronica beats.

TropicLab feat KYLIE NICOLE & DJNR8 runs Oct 28, 2023, 10pm-4am at TUFF CLUB, 138 Robinson Road #19-01 Singapore, 068906. Tickets are priced from S$35.

Viva Las Palmas: A Spooktacular Anniversary

Las Palmas, the Palm Springs-inspired rooftop bar at Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, is celebrating its first anniversary with a Halloween soiree. Aptly titled “Viva Las Palmas,” step in to a 1960s Palm Springs paradise with a tropical twist.

Dress code is ‘tropical throwback’ — so dig out your vintage pieces and come donned in your interpretation of 50-60’s tropical style. The best-dressed and folks with the best social media posts stand a chance to win F&B dining vouchers worth up to S$200.

To keep the night buzzing, groove top beats by DJ Matty Wainwright, partake in tarot card readings and sip on four new cocktails that offer a sneak peek into the 2024 menu. Order the special ‘Trick’ or ‘Treat’ concoctions, if you dare!

Viva Las Palmas: A Spooktacular Anniversary runs on Oct 27, 2023, 7.30pm-1am at Las Palmas Rooftop Bar, Level 33 of Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena. Reserve your spot here.

NOISE.5 by SPADES, Singapore

SPADES presents NOISE.5, a Halloween party, in collaboration with DrinkAid +. This spooktacular event on Oct 28, running from 10 pm into the late hours is bringing you an unforgettable night of eerie beats. Expect performances by Godkorine, DJ Sunat, Skirts9, and MattyJudah.

Don your quirkiest costumes as thry will be selecting their favourite outfits of the night. SPADES is a multi-label collective aiming to support emerging brands and creatives, fostering Singaporean and international cultural exchange in areas such as fashion and music. Tickets are selling fast and include a complimentary beer for guests aged 18 and above.

NOISE.5 by spadesroom runs on Oct 28, 2023,10pm-late, at 48 Mactaggart Road #02-04. Tickets are priced at S$33.

VCHpresents Organ: A Haunted Halloween Hymn

VCHpresents Organ: A Haunted Halloween Hymn is set to cast an musical spell at the Victoria Concert Hall, featuring the voices of the Singapore Symphony Chorus. This Halloween, they will enchant the audience with haunting melodies from composers like Dan Forrest, Duruflé, and more.

Organist Loraine Muthiah and Eudenice Palaruan, Choral Director returns as the host for the spooky evening, leading the chorus in raising musical spirits from beneath the scores. The program includes notable pieces like J.S. Bach’s “Praeludium and Fugue in C minor,” Mozart’s “Dies Irae from Requiem,” and Disney’s “Grim Grinning Ghosts.” Add a hint of choral and organ music in your celebrations for a unique and hauntingly beautiful Halloween.

VCHpresents Organ: A Haunted Halloween Hymn runs Oct 28 (7.30pm), and Oct 29 (4pm), at Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Pl, #01-02, Singapore 179558. Tickets are priced at S$10.

The Wizards Brew’s Spook-tacular Treats

By now we’re all familiar with The Wizards Brew, where potions pour and spells soar for an unmatched wizardry experience in Singapore. Turn up the spooky shenanigans this Halloween with invoking grub and concoctions at the dining spot with quirky tricks and treats up their sleeves.

Indulge in The Reaper’s Gold, an in-house tiramisu adorned with Baileys pearls. Satisfy your sweet tooth with the Flaming Cauldron, a warm charcoal tapioca with mango passion cream. Explore your magical prowess by trying the Venom Wand, extracted from the world’s most poisonous spider. Don’t forget to sample Shots of Invincibility to create your own protective cloak against spirits and ghouls. A spook-tacular Halloween awaits.

The Wizards Brew is located at Trengganu St, 10B, Singapore 058464. Reserve your spot here.

The Alkaff Mansion's: Dungeon of Desire: A Haunted Affair

Embrace the uncanny and enter the Dungeon of Desire at Singapore’s iconic Alkaff Mansion this Halloween, hosted by Nixalina and The Orientalist Spirits on Oct 28, 2023. The historic venue’s dimly lit corridors adorned with cobwebs and flickering candles set the stage for a first-of-its-kind Halloween party.

Halloween ghouls can expect sinister beats spun by a DJ into the early witching hours as they mingle with mystical and macabre souls. Dress in your most creepy attire, and enjoy a welcome beverage along with a 1-for-1 offer during the first hour. Throughout the night, all alcoholic beverages, including bespoke cocktails, beers, and premium wines, are priced at just S$18. Only 70 tickets are available — you wouldn’t want to miss this exclusive event.

Dungeon of Desire: A Haunted Affair runs Oct 28, 2023, 9pm-2am, at The Alkaff Mansion, 10 Telok Blangah Green Singapore, 10917. Tickets are priced at from S$53.47.

Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 11

Prepare for the highly anticipated horror event of Southeast Asia, as Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 11 makes a full-scale return from Sept 29 to Nov 4, 2023.

This year’s edition promises an array of frights, including five spine-chilling haunted houses like Rebirth of the Matriarch, DIYU: Descent into Hell, Grimm Encounters, as well as The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare, featuring five all-new rooms inspired by award-winning singer The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, ‘Dawn FM’.

There are also three sinister scare zones, including “Dead Man’s Wharf” and “The Hacker,” two live shows, and a gruesome multi-sensory dining experience called “Die-ning in Hell” featuring a three-course meal served amidst terrifying entertainment. If you’re brave enough, this Halloween event is not to be missed.

Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 11 runs from Sept 29 to Nov 4, 2023, at Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway, 098269. Tickets are now available, with various package options for purchase.

Turn Off The Light - A Kim Petras Tribute Night

Club Kiki invites you to “Turn Off The Light” featuring a thrilling party line-up. Starting the night is The.Professor, known for delivering Dark Techno vibes from 10pm-11.30 pm in Purgatory.

Next up is the dynamic SIDWAV, who draws inspiration from artists like SOPHIE and Ayesha Erotica, promising a hardstyle set reminiscent of the queen of Halloween, KIM PETRAS, from 11.30pm-1am. Adding a touch of mysticism, Ryana Yusof offers shamanic readings for a spiritual experience and insights into human potential for S$35 per reading.

Turn Off The Light- A Kim Petras Tribute Night runs on Oct 21, 2023 at The Backroom, 36 Club Street, S069469. Tickets are priced from S$30.

ALSO READ: I visited USS Halloween Horror Nights 2023, here's how I fared as a jumpy scaredy-cat

This article was first published in City Nomads.