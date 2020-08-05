Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin to perform together in National Day Parade show

We wonder why it took so long for them two to finally appear together in the National Day Parade (NDP).

But this Sunday (Aug 9), homegrown singers Stefanie Sun, 42, and JJ Lin, 39 will perform the English version of their song Stay With You at the NDP evening show held in The Star Performing Arts Centre at The Star Vista.

It seems Stefanie will be present at the venue while JJ - who is based in Taiwan - will join in via livestream.

JJ composed the music for Stay With You with Stefanie filling in the lyrics. The Mandarin version was released in January and performed by JJ as a tribute to frontline workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news was announced this morning on the Instagram pages of JJ, Stefanie, and Ndpeeps.

According to Ndpeeps' post, the English version is "dedicated to the unsung heroes in our lives" and created specially for this year's NDP.

Stefanie said in her post: "As we look forward to celebrate as a nation in these trying times, JJ and I would like to show our appreciation through this English rendition of Stay With You.

"To the people who have stayed where they are most needed and kept us safe, thank you. Together we are stronger."

The NDP evening show will be telecast this Sunday, 7pm.

