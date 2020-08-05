Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin to perform together in National Day Parade show

We wonder why it took so long for them two to finally appear together in the National Day Parade (NDP).

But this Sunday (Aug 9), homegrown singers Stefanie Sun, 42, and JJ Lin, 39 will perform the English version of their song Stay With You at the NDP evening show held in The Star Performing Arts Centre at The Star Vista.

It seems Stefanie will be present at the venue while JJ - who is based in Taiwan - will join in via livestream.

JJ composed the music for Stay With You with Stefanie filling in the lyrics. The Mandarin version was released in January and performed by JJ as a tribute to frontline workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news was announced this morning on the Instagram pages of JJ, Stefanie, and Ndpeeps.

According to Ndpeeps' post, the English version is "dedicated to the unsung heroes in our lives" and created specially for this year's NDP.

Stefanie said in her post: "As we look forward to celebrate as a nation in these trying times, JJ and I would like to show our appreciation through this English rendition of Stay With You.

"To the people who have stayed where they are most needed and kept us safe, thank you. Together we are stronger."

The NDP evening show will be telecast this Sunday, 7pm.

2020 has been a difficult year for us all. I hope that this special rendition of “Stay With You” can kindle a sense of togetherness no matter where we are. Tune in this Sunday 8/9 7pm to celebrate Singapore’s birthday, come experience our duet performance dedicated to the unsung heroes in our lives! Stef @stefsunyanzi and I will always “Stay With You”! 2020 對我們所有人而言，是艱難的。不論身在何處，希望這首「Stay With You」（英文版）能夠帶給大家心靈的慰藉，始終陪伴。8月9日是新加坡的生日，在這特別的日子，燕姿和我將隔空為國家慶生，也感謝這些日子以來辛勞為社會大眾默默貢獻的各界前線人員。我們會一直「Stay With You」! 8/9 19:00 🔗 http://mewatch.sg/ndp2020 @ndpeeps #NDP2020 #OurHeartsforSG #TogetherStrongerSG

