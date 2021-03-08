Stephen Chow, Andy Lau, Sandra Ng pay respects to late Ng Man Tat

The funeral wake for beloved Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat was held yesterday (March 7) at Hung Hom Universal Funeral and several celebrities, including Stephen Chow, turned up in person to pay their respects.

Stephen, 58, and his sister appeared at the funeral hall at around 4pm and left after nine minutes. While he waved briefly at some of the media lined up outside, he did not make a statement.

There were rumours in recent years that Man Tat and Stephen had a falling out and were not on good terms. The two are famous internationally as a comedy duo and acted in many movies together, but they had not collaborated since Shaolin Soccer in 2001.

When Man Tat was hospitalised for cancer treatment in February, Stephen reportedly reached out to their mutual friend, actor Tenky Tin, to ask about his condition and if he could help in any way. Man Tat died in the hospital on Feb 27.

Stephen subsequently told the media: "Ng Man Tat's illness came swiftly and he left us so quickly. He was my partner for so many years and my old friend. I still cannot accept his death at the moment."

Man Tat's brother also spoke with the media yesterday, and said Man Tat and Stephen had always been good friends.

Hong Kong stars Andy Lau, Sandra Ng, and Tenky also paid their respects yesterday, and many other celebrities sent flower wreaths.

