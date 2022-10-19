Stephen Chow joins Instagram just to recruit Web3 developer

Where do you go to hire talents?

LinkedIn may have been the obvious choice, but Hong Kong actor-filmmaker Stephen Chow created an Instagram account yesterday (Oct 18) looking to “find a bright Web3 talent in the darkness.”

Best known for his roles in Shaolin Soccer (2001) and Kung-fu Hustle (2004), Stephen may now be looking to get his foot into the proverbial metaverse door.

To confirm it really is him, the 60-year-old shared a photo of himself writing “Recruitment!” on a whiteboard.

He further wrote of his requirements for the role: Candidates have to be familiar with Web3, have project management experience, and be smart and kind-hearted.

The scope of work? “Help me build a creative future,” Stephen said.

He asked candidates to share a self-introduction video or their Web3 work and tag #CreateWithStephen. Applicants so far include Web3 developers and NFT artists alike.

One of them is Hong Kong-based Singaporean musician Hanjin Tan, who included the hashtag with his Hamsterz NFT content.

“I will be picking people myself,” Stephen also wrote.

ALSO READ: Stephen Chow romancing Miss Hong Kong contestant 42 years younger? His assistant responds

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.