Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works

Nostalgia makes the fans go wild, and actor-director Stephen Fung is acutely aware of that.
Which is why a new Gen-X Cops film is on the horizon, he revealed to AsiaOne yesterday (Nov 3).
The boyishly handsome 45-year-old was in town as part of the star-studded judging panel for the Star Search 2019 finals. Besides Stephen, celebrated actors Simon Yam and Carina Lau were also on the panel.
During the interview, the youthful-looking director admitted that the cast reunion during the Hong Kong Film Awards was meant to "test the water" and gauge the reaction from the audience.
He told AsiaOne: "It seems like people are quite positive about it. So there are some producers that we are talking to, and also a director, and the next thing could very possibly be a script and let's see how it goes. I'm quite confident that investors are quite interested."
The 1999 Hong Kong film became a hit thanks to the stellar casting of Stephen, Daniel Wu and Nicholas Tse — heart-throbs of Hong Kong showbiz in the noughties — and their edgy roles.
When asked if he would be writing the script, he laughed: "No, it would be highly biased if I were to write it." Commenting on the enduring adoration and support the fans have for the film, Stephen said: "I think there are nostalgic feelings. It's been like 20 years. At that time, before Gen-X Cops happened, films more or less had the same big actors of the time. "When we came out, it was a lot of fresh faces. It's been 20 years so it's a good idea to get together and have some fun." The former actor has since stepped behind the lens, taking on more directing and producing roles. He even serves as the executive producer, director and action director of American series Into the Badlands — which stars his Gen-X Cops co-star, Daniel. Most recently, he has been involved in Netflix's Wu Assassins as executive producer and the director of the first two episodes. As someone who's now in a position to make behind-the-scenes decisions in Hollywood productions, it's heartening to hear that Stephen does agree on the importance of Asian representation in the Western market. He told the media: "If you're from the US, I think the Asian representation in Hollywood is specifically important because that's where their home is, that's where their market is... These days, after Crazy Rich Asians, I see more Asian representation in the US." Though he confessed that he's had a "pretty smooth working experience" in Hollywood, Stephen has a piece of advice for aspiring Asian talents hoping to break into the scene — come in with an open mind and know you belong. "I think people who want to work in Hollywood, especially Asians like myself, I think we should go in with an open mind. We should go in without thinking that you would not fit in. You shouldn't have that kind of mentality to begin with. You should go in and do what you do best." And while he's in town to pick out the next big thing in Singapore's showbiz, would he be interested in collaborating on some local productions in the future? He replied: "I would absolutely be delighted to. I love Singapore and one of my best buddies lives here.
"I don't think I would really work here, in terms of shooting [a production], but I've heard a lot of good things and I love the food."
