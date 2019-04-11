Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works

Nostalgia makes the fans go wild, and actor-director Stephen Fung is acutely aware of that.

Which is why a new Gen-X Cops film is on the horizon, he revealed to AsiaOne yesterday (Nov 3).

The boyishly handsome 45-year-old was in town as part of the star-studded judging panel for the Star Search 2019 finals. Besides Stephen, celebrated actors Simon Yam and Carina Lau were also on the panel.

During the interview, the youthful-looking director admitted that the cast reunion during the Hong Kong Film Awards was meant to "test the water" and gauge the reaction from the audience.

He told AsiaOne: "It seems like people are quite positive about it. So there are some producers that we are talking to, and also a director, and the next thing could very possibly be a script and let's see how it goes. I'm quite confident that investors are quite interested."

The 1999 Hong Kong film became a hit thanks to the stellar casting of Stephen, Daniel Wu and Nicholas Tse — heart-throbs of Hong Kong showbiz in the noughties — and their edgy roles.