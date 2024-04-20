Stephen Fung throws wedding banquet-style celebration for wife Shu Qi's 48th birthday

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi turned 48 on April 16 and her husband, Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Fung, surprised her with a lavish birthday bash.

Shu Qi, whose real name is Lin Li-hui, posted photos of the occasion on her Instagram account on April 19, which offered a glimpse of the couple's relationship.

According to Taiwan tabloid Next Apple, she was expecting a simple dinner with the family, but Fung, 49, pulled out all the stops and threw a wedding banquet-style celebration for her.

The party was also to celebrate the couple's eighth wedding anniversary.

Next Apple reported that Fung picked out the traditional Chinese wedding outfits that they wore to the dinner.

Judging from the candid snapshots she posted online, the couple had a whale of a time. Fung entertained the guests with songs and the duo also poured bubbly down a champagne tower, a familiar sight at Chinese wedding receptions.

"Thank you for the many years of tolerance and company, thank you for everything you put in for today," wrote the actress, who met Fung in 1997 while acting in the movie Bishonen (1998). They dated for four years before tying the knot in 2016, and do not have children.

"There are so many things I want to say — thank you, thank you, thank you. Happy anniversary, love you."

Fung replied to his wife's post with a sweet "I know".

