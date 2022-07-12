Steven Yeun joins Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi film

Minari actor Steven Yeun has been cast to star alongside Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho’s next movie. The untitled sci-fi film for Warner Bros. is based on Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel Mickey7, a high-concept cerebral thriller described as The Martian meets Dark Matter.

Mickey7 follows an ‘expendable’ — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone, dubbed Mickey8, take his place.

That said, plot details for the movie have not been confirmed, and it’s not clear how closely Bong (who is also writing the screenplay) plans to stick to the source material.

Along with Yeun and Pattinson, the cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette and Naomi Ackie. Pattinson is expected to play the lead protagonist, but further casting details have not been confirmed.

This Warner Bros feature marks Bong’s second deal with WarnerMedia in recent months following a HBO limited series based on Parasite in the works. Aside from Parasite, Bong is also known to direct Snowpiercer.

As for Yeun, he will soon be appearing in Jordan Peele’s Nope, which co-stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. The movie opens in theaters on July 22, 2022.

ALSO READ: The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah to helm Captain America 4

This article was first published in Geek Culture.