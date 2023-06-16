Still got it: Jacky Cheung, 61, surprises fans by doing splits on stage

Drima Chakraborty
AsiaOne
Jacky Cheung, 61, did a split on stage.
PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/one sight

He's already considered the God of Songs, but if there was a God of Flexibility, Jacky Cheung may be fit to take on the title too.

The 61-year-old will be holding nine shows in Singapore in July for his aptly named 60+ Concert Tour, but kicked off his tour in Macau last Friday (June 9) and gave fans a taste of what they could expect.

On June 11, the Hong Kong singer showed off his physical prowess, complaining about his age while descending into a perfect split on stage.

The audience went wild at his flexibility and his facial expression, before Jacky laughed and stood back up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vrS4mpFhyTY&ab_channel=%E4%B8%80%E8%A6%8B

Fans on Weibo were impressed by Jacky as well.

"As expected from a Heavenly King, he's got so much strength," a comment read.

Another read: "It's so amazing, I can't even tell that he's 61."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Others opined that they couldn't do what he could.

A netizen commented: "His level of fitness is much better than a trash college student like me."

"I instantly felt like my bones are 80 years old," wrote another.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Some even had choice words about his trousers, which held up well despite the strain on them.

"The quality of his trousers is great," wrote a fan.

A cheeky fan said: "I don't want [him to wear] stretchy trousers, I want to see them pop open!"

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

ALSO READ: 'I don't have the heart to criticise them': Jacky Cheung on why he rejected 9-digit pay to be mentor on singing competition

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

#celebrities #singer #Hong Kong #Exercise/Fitness #Sina Weibo