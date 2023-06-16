Still got it: Jacky Cheung, 61, surprises fans by doing splits on stage

He's already considered the God of Songs, but if there was a God of Flexibility, Jacky Cheung may be fit to take on the title too.

The 61-year-old will be holding nine shows in Singapore in July for his aptly named 60+ Concert Tour, but kicked off his tour in Macau last Friday (June 9) and gave fans a taste of what they could expect.

On June 11, the Hong Kong singer showed off his physical prowess, complaining about his age while descending into a perfect split on stage.

The audience went wild at his flexibility and his facial expression, before Jacky laughed and stood back up.

Fans on Weibo were impressed by Jacky as well.

"As expected from a Heavenly King, he's got so much strength," a comment read.

Another read: "It's so amazing, I can't even tell that he's 61."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Others opined that they couldn't do what he could.

A netizen commented: "His level of fitness is much better than a trash college student like me."

"I instantly felt like my bones are 80 years old," wrote another.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Some even had choice words about his trousers, which held up well despite the strain on them.

"The quality of his trousers is great," wrote a fan.

A cheeky fan said: "I don't want [him to wear] stretchy trousers, I want to see them pop open!"

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

