'Still my flesh and blood': Gurmit Singh on supporting daughter as drag and burlesque artist despite initial hesitation

His eldest child may have picked an unconventional career path, but veteran local actor Gurmit Singh has come around to it.

Worms, formerly known as Gabrielle, is a drag and burlesque artist who performs under the stage name Lychee Bye and has worked with the likes of local drag show Riot! and the Perth International Burlesque Festival.

They also previously hosted their own monthly shows, Sunz and is the founder of The Fruit Basket programme to train upcoming drag kings and queens.

In a recent appearance on CNA Insider's show The Assembly, Gurmit was asked how he came to accept their status as a "well-known icon of the queer community".

The 59-year-old admitted that it was "difficult at first".

"They do a show that's not TV-friendly, for sure," he continued. "But at the end of the day, they're still my daughter. Until the day I die, I will still love them.

"As people say: Hate the game, don't hate the player. We may have differing opinions of things, career paths and life choices, but they're still my flesh and blood. I'll still be there in a blink of an eye if they need me."

Gurmit likened it to his own parents' reactions when he decided to become an actor and comedian, instead of "a lawyer, a judge or a policeman" as they had wished.

Even though Worms, 27, may not be doing what Gurmit wanted them to, he added as a parent that as long as it's legal and they are happy with it, he would be happy with it.

Being in the queer community has also helped Worms come out of their shell.

"They used to be very, very shy. They used to be afraid of how people think of them," Gurmit said. "So, in that respect, this orientation has helped them to defeat that."

He added that Worms used to be ashamed of their body but told him that being in the community has made them less so.

"They're proud of their skin, what they are and how they are," he said. "So, in some respect, I can kind of appreciate where they are now, as far as their mental well-being."

Gurmit married his wife Melissa Wong in 1995, and they have two other children: Elliot, 22, and Mikaela, 11.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKkgT31V-Kk[/embed]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.