'I still get scared when I see spinning things': Kai Ko on drone explosion accident that left him 'disfigured'

The damage sustained from Kai Ko's drone accident is more than physical.

In an interview with Taiwan media for the new film Bad Education, Kai revealed that he's still traumatised after a drone exploded in his face and left him hospitalised.

"It's difficult to recover my mental state, I'll have to do it slowly," the 31-year-old actor said. "I still get scared when I see spinning things — thankfully, I've been quite tired recently so I'm able to sleep well."

Kai also showed up at the press conference for Bad Education with wound dressings on his left cheek.

He also added that he was recovering well despite the severity of the injury and that production is continuing for the upcoming Netflix fantasy series Agent From Above.

Kai was filming in Agent From Above in early January this year when a drone malfunctioned during an action scene, crashing to the ground and exploding in front of him.

The explosion from the crash sent shrapnel flying, damaging Kai's face and reportedly disfiguring him, his agency said.

He was hospitalised and required 20 to 30 stitches.

The agency also told media: "Artistes are not superhuman, they are focused on work and have no capacity for accidents like these."

Following concern from fans, Kai also posted two updates on his Instagram Story to reassure them of his safety.

In his first story, he uploaded a photo of Yoda captioned: "May the Force be with me".

He later uploaded another Instagram Story where he stated, "I will be back very soon", adding an image of Japanese manga Slam Dunk's Hanamichi Sakuragi saying, "Because I'm a genius."

ALSO READ: 'Lucky I have accident insurance': Lee Teng gets multiple injuries filming new sports show

khooyihang@asiaone.com