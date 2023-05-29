Strip club manager claims Quentin Tarantino paid $13k to lick woman's feet until they were wrinkled 'like prunes'

A strip club manager called NorCal Lowlife claims that Quentin Tarantino once splashed out US$10,000 (S$13,500) to lick a woman's feet until they wrinkled "like prunes".

Lowlife - also known as Page Rad - was apparently a senior worker at Hollywood nightspot Crazy Girls, and told the tale about the Pulp Fiction director, who is said to have a foot fetish as he often lingers on his leading ladies' toes in his flicks, on a podcast called Get in the Car.

He said when Quentin apparently visited the club - without specifying when - the filmmaker requested a VIP room and the company of the dancer with the "biggest t***" and "biggest a**" there.

Lowlife said he went to a security room and watched the action on CCTV, adding: "He's sitting down, she's about to do her little… take her top off.

"And he gets up, throws her on the f****** seat, takes her boots off one by one, both shoes, just starts licking the bottoms of her feet, sucking toes."

Lowlife claims the licking lasted about half AN hour, and added by the end of it the stripper's "feet looked like… you know, when you take a bubble bath? Like prunes"'

He added about the price Quentin, who has two children with wife Daniella Pick, 39, allegedly paid: "I think he gave her 10 Gs ($10,000)."

In 2010, Uma Thurman, 53, whose feet were lingered over by Quentin in his Kill Bill epic, toasted the director at a Friar's Club roast by serving him champagne in her black velvet Louboutins.

At the same event, Eli Roth, 51, who starred in Quentin's Inglourious Basterds made the bad-taste Holocaust joke that the director had a "bigger shoe collection than Dachau".