From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers 'like our HDB'

With a stylish black get-up and a chic pixie hairdo, comedienne-entrepreneur Irene Ang was dressed for success.

But anyone who's familiar with Irene would know that her path to success wasn't paved with sartorial choices. In fact, as she revealed in the first episode of AsiaOne's Real or Not?!, it was because she had the foresight to build her career "like our HDB (Housing Development Board)".

The 51-year-old veteran actress quipped: "Singapore's market is so small, compared to Hong Kong or Korea or China. So if our market is so small, we should build our career like our HDB [blocks], many layers."

Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd might have ended its run 12 years ago, but clearly Irene's onscreen alter ego still remains a part of her - if that wit, candour and colloquialism is any indication.

Having been in showbiz for more than 20 years, Irene was the right person to have on Real or Not?! to talk about how upgrading one's skillset can enable access to better opportunities. Making her breakthrough with the iconic portrayal of Rosie Phua in Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd, she hasn't stopped gunning for bigger opportunities. Today she is also recognised as the founder of artiste management agency, Fly Entertainment.

Oh, and she even owns Fry Rooftop Bistro & Bar, a cosy rooftop eatery that serves western fusion cuisine.

She added: "From the onset, when I became an artiste, I already knew I could not just be a TV comedienne. Then I became a host, then I did theatre, then I had to do Chinese [productions], then sometimes I also crossed over to Suria.

"Now I have to learn social media. I'm so lagging behind in social media compared to all of you. But I still have to do it because you have to stay relevant."

HELPING SINGAPOREANS ACCESS BETTER CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

Throughout the chat, Irene also spoke about the various Government schemes available to help all Singaporeans fulfil their potential, and access good opportunities at every stage of their career through lifelong learning.

Despite wearing many hats and having numerous notches on her belt, Irene hasn't stopped learning just yet. In fact, she's just used her SkillsFuture credits for a scriptwriting course, because she hopes to tell her grandmother's story one day.

For the uninitiated, under the SkillsFuture movement, Singaporeans aged 25 and above get $500 credits periodically that can be used on training courses. So if you ever want to pick up a new language (or other skills), this is 'free money' for you.

Irene Ang with Real or Not?! hosts (from right) Le En, Elliot Tan and Tosh Zhang. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Irene agreed: "A lot of people are not using it enough. I'm a nagger for that one... if you don't use, it doesn't go anywhere, it doesn't go into your bank account. You cannot use this to buy the new pyjamas at McDonald's or whatever. You might as well just use it right?"

And you might even be eligible for a subsidy of up to 90 per cent on approved courses.

"You pay like maybe $50?" quipped Irene.

As a staunch believer of constantly improving oneself, Irene also shared that Fly Entertainment has participated in the Adapt and Grow programme through its roadshows, where they put on a skit. Featuring characters played by Patricia Mok, Darius Tan and Amy Cheng, the skit illustrated how the programme benefits those who are looking for jobs or would like to return to the workforce.

Adapt and Grow was launched to support those who are going through a career transition, by reskilling and matching them with employers in more than 20 growth sectors and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

But it doesn't just stop at working adults or people going through a mid-career switch. There are incentives and initiatives in place to help students prepare for the workforce. Government spending on bursaries for diploma and degree courses is set to increase by $45 million each year and these enhanced bursaries will benefit 55,000 Institutes of Higher Learning students yearly.

Irene said in jest: "Your facilities these days are ridiculous. Recently I went to have lunch at the ITE (Institute of Technical Education) in Ang Mo Kio... wah piang, like restaurant like that."

She also spoke of her intern who enrolled under the work-learn study programme, known as SkillsFuture Work-Study Post-Diploma, who not only garnered on-the-job experience while furthering her studies.

"She got paid and her studies were also paid for, so education is free and she still got a salary," Irene explained.

Sounds like a good deal?

Irene replied: "Yeah! My time don't have lor."

STUNT DOUBLE FOR ZOE TAY

Before she became a household name playing Rosie, Irene had humble beginnings in showbiz, acting as a stunt double in the local Mandarin drama Splash to Victory.

"After my A-level, my auntie saw this Chinese ad looking for swimmers. My mother said, 'You haven't found a job, go and apply'."

While she was only paid $25 a day, she eventually progressed from a stunt double to a minor role on the show because of her chattiness, even going on to become Zoe Tay's stunt double on the 1990 show Navy.

"It's a scene with Zoe Tay where bad people chased, chased, chased her then she jumped off the ship. Then she swam to shore, took off the goggles and swung her hair, and it's Zoe Tay. But the one who ran, ran, ran, jumped down and swam, swam, swam was me," she recounted.

After more than two decades, she now runs her own artiste management agency - with stars such as Henry Golding, Jacelyn Tay and Tosh Zhang signed under the label.

One thing that she really wants, though, is to go back to her acting roots, lamenting the dearth of opportunities because people think she's "too busy" or "expensive".

But her rates haven't changed, she said, and she wasn't above putting out a 'public service announcement' that she was open to acting because she loves it.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

#SUPPORTLOCAL

We could also understand why people thought Irene was too busy because even she confessed that as a businesswoman, she is 'on' 24/7.

Case in point: she requested for a short break during the interview to reply to some text messages that had piled up.

One of the messages turned out to be an invitation by Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann to her film Wet Season.

"I have a tendency to support local talents," Irene told us. True to her word, she not only accepted Yann Yann's invitation but told the actress that she would buy tickets to the movie.

And it showed when she expressed her pride over her artistes - Henry Golding, Constance Lau and Tan Kheng Hua - making it to Hollywood when they were cast in Crazy Rich Asians.

If Irene had a choice, she would like to play Michelle Yeoh's character because that's the kind of role that she hasn't tried.

Or even Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

Coincidentally, having her artistes in a Hollywood production was a goal of hers when she set up Fly Entertainment and she was glad to check that box.

And it's this kind of attitude that she feels sets her apart from "bosses in the corporate world".

"The difference, I think, between bosses in the corporate world and entrepreneurs is you really love your people and you must really love what you do. Then you can succeed.

"I love my people to the point that I think I'm too naggy. I think I nag at them more than their mothers."

Real or Not?! is a six-part talk show featuring celebrities discussing their experiences with issues of the day. Irene Ang is the guest for the first episode.

bryanlim@asiaone.com