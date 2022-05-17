'Inspired by my daugher': Suhaimi Yusof graduates from university at 52 after dropping out thrice

After choosing to further his career while his friends furthered their studies, local actor Suhaimi Yusof finally graduated from university 30 years later at age 52.

On Sunday (May 15), he celebrated the achievement with his 25-year-old daughter Nurjannah Suhaimi on Instagram.

He said in an uploaded video: "I chose my career over my studies.

"So my friends continued their studies at NUS and all that, I didn't. I thought, like, maybe I work first then I continue studying later on. Sekali I found out that it's not easy, it's something that requires a lot of strong willpower and discipline."

However, seeing his son enter Nanyang Technological University (NTU) reminded him of his unfulfilled dream to attain a degree. So when his daughter also entered university, he felt prompted to follow suit.

He wrote in his Instagram post: "Inspired by my daughter. Thirty years ago, I wanted to continue my studies but didn't have the stamina to do it. In fact, I dropped out of three universities and thought that's the end of the road. Too much workload and too little time. Really?

"So when my daughter was studying in NTU, I thought, wouldn't it be fun to graduate with my daughter in the same year?!? And so we did in 2021. My convo was postponed to 2022 due to Covid-19 tightened measures."

Suhaimi also completed this milestone with local actor Fauzie Laily. Both obtained a bachelor's degree with first class honours in Broadcast Media Production at Teesside University.

"It was a really emotional day for me. Felt so many things. Both happiness and sadness. But it has now finally sunk in," shared Fauzie in an Instagram post.

"Alhamdullillah, I am officially a degree holder at the age of 37. I am glad I went out of my comfort zone to do this, and to graduate with first class honours is an added blessing!"

Fauzie added to Berita Harian: "Support is very important and I am lucky because my wife Nurul Huda is very helpful and encouraging. Nurul also has a degree in Early Education and she taught me how to use PowerPoint and complete essays. Her advice helped strengthen my confidence."

