Sundown Festival returns in 2023, to feature Jam Hsiao, Namewee and Bling Empire's DJ Kim Lee

Sundown Festival is back, with an impressive lineup to boot.

The 12th edition of the music festival — touted as "Asia's music wonderland" — takes place on Aug 12 and 13 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

Headlining the event is Mandopop star Jam Hsiao, and fans can look forward to the Taiwanese singer and his band bringing their chart-topping mix of pop, rock, R&B and Chinese traditional music to the stage.

Sundown Festival 2023 will also feature multi-platinum awarded Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3hab and Dutch DJ Firebeatz, who has collaborated with artists such as Calvin Harris, Tiesto and Martin Garrix.

Various artists from across Asia are also set to perform, including Malaysian rapper Namewee, Bling Empire's DJ Kim Lee, Malaysian dance group 3P, Taiwanese rapper OSN, K-indie singer-DJ Shaun and Thai rapper Jarvis.

Joining them will be Iman Fandi, Glenn Yong, Tosh Rock, Zadon and Malaysian singer Ivy Lee.

The festival is also collaborating with the inaugural Goodstock SpeedFest Singapore, which will feature a $150,000 US Legend Cars race, a bandolero race for women and a show by British stunt driver and 23-time Guinness World Record holder Terry Grant.

The last Sketchers Sundown Festival took place in 2019 at Sentosa, with K-pop group iKON, Charlie Lim and Korean-American DJ Tokimonsta among its lineup.

More recently, the one-night Skechers Sundown Live featuring DJ Soda was held over New Year's Eve 2022.

Tickets for Sundown Festival go on sale June 20 on their website, with early bird tickets available now.

