Super Junior Singapore concert: Kyuhyun tells fans 'We super long never meet liao', but Leeteuk misses pepper crab more than us

K-pop icons Super Junior held their concert Super Show 9: Road yesterday afternoon (Sept 3) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The eight idols — Donghae, Eunhyuk, Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae and Leeteuk — performed hit songs old and new to the crowd of 7,500 and tested their English — and Singlish — with the audience.

Kyuhyun, 34 exclaimed: "We super long never meet liao!" while all the band members goaded 38-year-old Yesung — who is the least proficient in English — into addressing the crowd in the language.

Siwon, 36, sagely told the former: "No challenge, no change."

It wasn't just Super Junior who amazed fans with their linguistic skills; the fans' understanding of Korean astounded them as well.

PHOTO: ONE Production

The singers asked: "Are you guys having fun?" Before the translator could convey the message in English, the crowd screamed in the affirmative, to which the impressed band responded: "You guys can understand it without translations?"

When Eunhyuk, 36, apologised to fans for postponing their Aug 6 concert in Manila due to his father's death, the crowd even chanted back "Gwaenchana (never mind)" in Korean.

Leeteuk pretended to have bad news to share before revealing: "I missed you but not as much as I missed pepper crab."

The 39-year-old then told the crowd that he ate some black pepper and chilli crabs backstage and he could "still smell it on his fingers", holding up his digits to his nose to take a whiff to the crowd's amused disgust.

PHOTO: ONE Production

Super Junior is one of the most prolific K-pop groups, making their debut in 2005 with their album Twins. Singapore got a very special performance, with the band specifically adding the song Believe from that album to their set list for the Singapore show.

For a band almost two decades into their career, Super Junior readily joked about and embraced their age onstage.

Siwon took it as an opportunity to use pick-up lines: "Why are you all so pretty? Don't get any prettier than now, or my heart can't handle it. I'm getting old, and you're all prettier than before."

Leeteuk joked to the audience: "We all need to watch out for our knee joints. We're old but you guys can keep up, right?"

As the concert came to a close, Super Junior asked the crowd to stand up and everyone got to their feet for what is arguably the group's most famous song: 2009's Sorry, Sorry.

They ended their main set with 2010's Bonamana, another veritable K-pop classic, before a three-song encore.

ALSO READ: Got7's Young-jae in Singapore: What local product he bought as souvenir and why he's not getting Milo

drimac@asiaone.com