Super Junior tells Singapore fans at 20th anniversary concert: 'Change your life but don't change your idol!'

K-pop group Super Junior dialled up the nostalgia and kicked off the new year with a bang at their Super Show 10 concerts, giving Singapore Elfs (fandom name) a weekend to remember.

After an explosive performance at Countdown 2026 at The Kallang, the nine-member group — consisting of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun — lit up the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 2 and 3.

Super Show 10 commemorates their 20th anniversary and proves their timeless popularity against the unrelenting pace and competitiveness of the K-pop industry.

This tour is especially meaningful to Elfs, short for Everlasting Friends, as Heechul joins the rest for the first time since 2019. Due to a severe leg injury that prevented the 42-year-old from performing strenuous choreography, he had previously sat out of performances and tours.

The show lasted almost three hours with the group performing 27 songs, including the encore.

From 2005 to 2025: A setlist full of old and new

It was only fitting that the group kicked off the show with their debut song from 2005, Twins (Knock Out), descending onto the stage from a raised platform. Dressed in all-white ensembles, they followed up with U, which featured a solo entrance for 37-year-old Kyuhyun, the youngest member who was a new addition to the group in 2006 when the song was released.

As if the two dance-heavy songs weren't enough, the group kept up with the electric atmosphere and smoothly transitioned into one of my favourite title tracks, Black Suit.

Popular songs by Super Junior sub-units, such as Super Girl (by Super Junior-M) and Dorothy (by Super Junior-KRY), were also adapted to include all nine members.

Apart from their many well-known tracks, the setlist also featured newer additions to their discography like Express Mode, Haircut and Say Less from their most recent album Super Junior25.

Older tracks like Mr Simple and Bonamana were also spruced up and featured solo dance breaks by the group's lead dancer Eunhyuk, 39, giving a refreshing vibe to the songs that I was so familiar with.

The crowd also went wild when the group performed a rock version of Sorry, Sorry - the 2009 song that arguably propelled them to international fame.

Witty charm and sweet messages to Elfs

As someone who attended their very first concert in Singapore 15 years ago, I felt transported back in time when the group began their first talking segment with their iconic greeting — "Woorineun Syupeo Juni-eo!" ("We are Super Junior!")

Like muscle memory, I joined the sea of fans and shouted in response: "Woorineun elpeu oyeyo!" ("We are Elfs!")

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTDXmtWEkyC/?img_index=1[/embed]

Given that I attended the second day of the show, I was worried about the members being tired from the previous night, but I was quickly proven wrong.

Each of the members greeted fans excitedly, saying that they would perform with even more energy to conclude the Singapore leg on a high note.

With his typical boyish charm, Donghae, 39, said: "It's already Jan 3... Time may be flying by so quickly, but we're spending it together, so today we have to go crazy and have fun!"

It's not a K-pop concert in Singapore without several mentions of chilli crab and smatterings of Singlish phrases, and Super Junior was no exception.

Each member peppered their sentences with "lah", and leader of the group Leeteuk told the crowd about how he would be powered by all four chilli crabs he devoured the night before.

A show dedicated to Elfs

The production was exceptional, from several moving platforms, to intense laser effects and bursts of confetti, but what impressed me the most was the sense of gratitude towards fans that spurred the show.

The crowd of Elfs seemed filled with emotion throughout the concert.

Donning shades of blue, the group's official colour, everyone cheered and waved their light sticks enthusiastically, with many shouting the fan chants to each song like seasoned professionals.

While Singapore's crowd is often known to be on the more reserved side, I was pleasantly surprised to see a majority of the crowd jumping and singing along especially during the EDM-inspired set where the group performed DNA, Rockstar and A-Cha.

Pre-recorded videos played during outfit changes featured montages of the members through the years, with another featuring a skit of a young girl looking back on her life as an Elf.

The video tugged at the heartstrings and resonated with fans in the stadium, me included, representing a universal experience as it showed flashbacks of a young, devoted fan slowly turning into a more casual fan amidst the busyness and responsibilities of adult life.

The group also performed fan-favourites such as Too Many Beautiful Girls and From U, a song dedicated to fans for their unwavering support throughout tough times.

During the closing segment, they also made sure to thank fans for being a constant support during their 20-year career.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTDTYvckgAQ/?img_index=1[/embed]

Shindong, 40, Yesung, 41, and 38-year-old Ryeowook also emphasised how grateful they were to spend the first moments of 2026 with Elfs, and said that they would make sure to come back more often.

Eunhyuk also cheekily gave fans advice on how to make the most of the new year: “Change your mind, change your life, but don’t change your idol!”

The group ended the show in high spirits with Miracle as the encore song, greeting fans for the last time as they ran across the stage and members like Siwon, 39, and Heechul went off-stage to interact with lucky fans at the standing pen barricade.

Life couldn’t get better, as the song goes, and I realise that a part of me will always be an Elf no matter how much time has passed.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTDRr8UERZq/?img_index=1[/embed]

