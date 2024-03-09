Swifties go hysterical as Taylor Swift embraces boyfriend Travis Kelce post-concert at National Stadium

The guy on the Chiefs seems to be having the time of his life in Singapore.

American footballer Travis Kelce is in town to meet up with his partner Taylor Swift.

It seemed like the couple could not help but put on a public display of affection soon after Taylor exited the stage on night five of the Singapore leg of The Eras Tour.

A fan, sitting in Cat 9, posted a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the celebrity couple embracing and sharing a kiss before walking off backstage.

"I love them so much," the caption read.

In the clip, Travis could be seen standing by the side of the stage waiting for his partner.

Fans began shrieking excitedly the moment Taylor rushed in for a hug.

A quick peck on the lips followed and this brought about even louder cheers from Swifties.

In the X thread, some fans couldn't hide their excitement.

"Yes. We got the kiss tonight. Thank you so much!" one netizen gushed.

Others commented how "madly in love" they are.

During the concert, Taylor had switched up the lyrics to Karma, a song from her 2022 studio album Midnights.

In reference to her boyfriend playing for Kansas City Chiefs, the 34-year-old sang: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Unsurprisingly, the crowd went wild and it seemed like Travis appreciated it too.

He could be seen bopping away the moment Taylor sung that line.

KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS COMING STRAIGHT HOME TO ME ♥️ Taylor Swift#SingaporeTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTourSingapore pic.twitter.com/KtGh7wE0X1 — Nirbhay singh (किसान चिंतक) स्वतंत्र पत्रकार (@nirbhaysirohi) March 8, 2024

Singapore is Taylor's only stop in Southeast Asia and she is part-way through six sold-out shows.

She began her first performance in Singapore on March 2 and will hold her last concert of The Eras Tour here tonight (March 9).

