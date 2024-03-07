Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce heading to Singapore for The Eras Tour

Swifties aren't the only ones flying to Singapore for The Eras Tour.

American footballer Travis Kelce, who's been publicly dating Taylor Swift since September last year, will reportedly also be in town to meet up with her.

A basketball coach named Eric Flannery shared a photo of himself with Travis' manager at a recent game yesterday (March 6).

"Great catching up with Andre Eanes at the Cavs game tonight... Heading out to a Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore - safe travels!" he wrote.

Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!! pic.twitter.com/criGDApGX6 — Eric Flannery (@CoachFlan) March 6, 2024

Shortly after, AP sports writer Tom Withers also tweeted that Travis is headed to Singapore.

For all the Swifties, Travis Kelce is headed to Singapore. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 6, 2024

It is unclear when he will arrive.

Taylor landed at Seletar Airport on Feb 27 where she was greeted by a small group of fans.

She performed at the National Stadium from March 2 to 4 and will be holding her last three concerts here from March 7 to 9.

