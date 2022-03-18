Sydney Sweeney joins Sony-Marvel's Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney is joining the Spider-Verse! The Euphoria star is set to appear in Sony’s Madame Web movie, in a role not yet revealed.

Sweeney will be accompanied by Dakota Johnson, who plays the titular role of Madame Web.

In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web. She is also a clairvoyant mutant and has served as a mentor to Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, as well as several other heroes who call themselves Spider-Woman.

Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains so it still remains unclear how Sony will adapt the character for the movie. After all, Johnson is the first female-headlining hero in the Sony-Marvel cinematic universe so a big debut splash may be expected.

Sony is rapidly expanding its Spider-Verse following the successful release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In the pipeline, Sony has Morbius set for a 1 April release,and Kraven the Hunter in the works.

Directing Madame Web is S.J. Clarkson. Clarkson previously helmed episodes of some of the Marvel-Netflix series like Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.