'Taiwan Ah Cheng' Aaron Chen spotted with mystery woman, confirms 27-year marriage has ended

Going to the doctor’s office, working out at night and going home together — Taiwanese actor Aaron Chen Zhao-rong is making the headlines because of his real-life relationship drama.

The 53-year-old was recently spotted by Mirror Media with a mysterious “long-haired older woman” who did not look like his wife of 27 years, Chang Ching-wen.

Though he is currently on a business trip in Japan, he confirmed today (Oct 19) through a friend that he and Ching-wen have been divorced for several years, adding: “My ex-wife and I have a very good relationship now.”

He also said: “In the past, we spent a lot of time hoping that the other party could change for us. After so many years, we are still who we were, and our common desire was that our children grow up safely and healthily.

“Our kids are now grown up and half our lives are over, so we want each other to be happy.”

Aaron and Ching-wen have a daughter and a son together.

The star of the iconic 2001 drama Taiwan Ah Cheng also thanked his showbiz friends for keeping it “a secret for many years” on his behalf and asked the media to not disturb his family.

Aaron is known for being extremely private when it comes to his family. In fact, he was reportedly not listed as his daughter Pin-ru’s father in her school records, which listed her grandfather instead.

He had also been reluctant to show his kids’ faces to the media and only relented when Pin-ru, 23, wanted to enter showbiz a few years ago.

“This is the first and only time I'm doing this!" he said at the time, posing for photos together with her for the media.

