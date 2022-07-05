Taiwanese singer Miu Chu dies of breast cancer aged 40

Taiwanese singer Miu Chu, 40, succumbed to breast cancer last Sunday (July 3), her family confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday.

Miu was the champion of the third season of Taiwanese music competition Super Idol in 2009 and had gone silent on her social media platforms since April 23 this year.

Revealing her death on Facebook, Miu's family said: "Miu Chu, who was always laughing and brought positive energy to everyone with her music, left us peacefully on July 3.

"She had always worked very hard whether in her work or life. Her family members are still grieving over her loss and there are still many other things to deal with."

Addressing her fans, the post also stated: "I know that you must have a lot to say to Miu. We will announce the details of her memorial service later. Please understand."

According to Apple Daily Taiwan, an image of what appeared to be a contract signed between her and a funeral service company was uploaded to her Instagram page last week, but was quickly deleted.

Miu first made her battle with breast cancer public during a press conference for her album Seize the Day, Yahoo News reported in January last year, citing the Epoch Times.

"Imperfections in life can also be perfect if you see it from a different angle," Miu reportedly said. "It allows me to understand the importance of health and allows me to face everything with courage."

The singer also attended a Pink Ribbon event organised during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October last year, posting her thoughts on Instagram and spreading awareness about breast cancer.

"Regardless of age, always be mindful of your body," Miu said. "Take good care of it and it will repay you with health and energy."

"Over the years, I have participated in some charity events, but today's occasion is the first time it really feels close to my heart. I am a girl who loves to perform. I am a singer, I am part of the Pink Ribbon."

