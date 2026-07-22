Tang Wei gives birth to baby boy

Tang Wei has given birth to her second child.

Sina Entertainment reported that the 46-year-old Chinese actress announced the good news in her social circle today (July 22).

She wrote: "Summer said, 'The four of us can go on a holiday very soon!'"

Summer is her and her South Korean director husband Kim Tae-yong's daughter, born in 2016.

Tang Wei also posted a photo of their hands intertwined with the infant's hand.

It's believed that their second child is a boy.

Tang Wei, who is best known for her role in Taiwanese director Ang Lee's erotic spy film Lust, Caution (2007), announced she is expecting her second child in an Instagram post in April, after she was spotted with a baby bump while attending an event in Shanghai.

She wrote in her post then: "Yes, it's a big surprise, I am definitely very happy. We're going to have a new addition to our family and we're all excited. Thank you everyone for your concern."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com