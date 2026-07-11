Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce paid over $200k for a permit to get married at Madison Square Garden in New York

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce paid £120,000 (S$207,732) for a permit to get married at Madison Square Garden in New York last weekend.

The pair tied the knot in front of 1,000 guests at the world-famous venue, with details still emerging about the special day.

Due to their superstar status, Travis and Taylor required a significant increase in the amount of police officers on duty around the venue.

In addition, they had to have numerous roads closed in the city to allow their friends and family to get to MSG privately and safely.

When large-scale events, such as the Swift/Kelce wedding, require such a significant increase in police on duty, it's standard procedure for the city of New York to bill the organiser of said event.

In a press conference on Friday (July 10), New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that the newlyweds had paid for the police overtime.

He said: "Taylor Swift will be paying … has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over US$160,000 (S$206,624) for that event and for the response to that event.

"That was a permit that was finalised, I think, in just the days before the event itself."

Despite sounding like a lot of money, it's been estimated that the nuptials set Travis and Taylor back around £22 million.

One of the biggest bills would have come from Madison Square Garden, with Esther Lee, editorial director of The Knot Worldwide, telling the New York Post's Page Six that just the venue would have set the couple back around £7 million.

Guests at the wedding weren't allowed to take in their phones or take any pictures, and had to sign NDA agreements to attend.

Once inside, they were treated to "unlimited food and drink", according to BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, who attended the wedding, as well as entertainment from stars including Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and Ciara.

News of the cost of the wedding comes after Travis and Taylor made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Bob Hope International Airport in Burbank, California, on Thursday, after reportedly spending their honeymoon in Montana.

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