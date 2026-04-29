Taylor Swift files applications to trademark voice and likeness

Taylor Swift has filed applications to trademark her voice and likeness.

The Life Of A Showgirl star's company TAS Rights Management made three trademark applications on April 24 — two of them are for sound trademarks covering Taylor Swift saying the phrases: "Hey, it's Taylor Swift" and "Hey, it's Taylor", according to Variety.

The publication reports the third application is for a visual trademark relating to an image of Taylor Swift from her The Eras Tour in which she is seen "holding a pink guitar, with a black strap and wearing a multi-coloured iridescent bodysuit with silver boots".

Variety reports the trademarks are likely to have been filed in a bid to protect the singer amid fears the misuse of AI may lead to celebrities losing control of their voice and image.

Taylor Swift follows in the footsteps of Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, whose legal team secured him eight trademarks from the US Patent and Trademark Office last year including an audio trademark of the movie star saying: "Alright, alright, alright" which is a line from 1993 film Dazed and Confused.

Variety reports Swift's filings were first spotted and reported by intellectual-property attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben IP, who gave his thoughts on the move in a post on his blog, writing: "Theoretically, if a lawsuit were to be filed over an AI using Swift's voice, she could claim that any use of her voice that sounds like the registered trademark violates her trademark rights ...

"[The image-based filing] serves a similar purpose. By protecting a distinctive visual, down to Swift's commonly worn jumpsuit and pose, Swift's team may gain additional grounds to pursue claims against manipulated or AI-generated images that evoke her likeness."

He went on to add: "Ultimately, Taylor Swift and Matthew McConaughey's recent trademark filings are testing new theories on how trademark law will work in the AI age."

It comes after Taylor Swift found herself involved in another trademark battle over the name of her album The Life Of A Showgirl.

Taylor, who released The Life Of A Showgirl in October 2025, was sued by writer Maren Wade who claimed Taylor Swift's album name infringed on her existing trademark for the name Confessions of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift's trademark applications for The Life Of A Showgirl were also turned down by officials at the US Patent and Trademark Office because of similarities to Wade's pre-existing Confessions of a Showgirl trademark.

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