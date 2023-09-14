Taylor Swift shocked after losing centrepiece of $16k vintage diamond ring at VMAs

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) was certainly an unforgettable night for pop superstar Taylor Swift — but not completely in a good way.

On one hand, she bagged nine awards out of the 11 categories that she was nominated for and broke a record, becoming the first person to win Video of the Year four times.

But she also broke the vintage diamond and onyx ring that she wore to the awards.

In fancam footage posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday (Sept 13), the 33-year-old looked visibly shocked and worried as she held up the frame of the ring while looking at the security guards.

Pointing to the missing gemstones, she shook her head as she appeared to tell the guards: "I didn't see it."

Later, she stood up from her seat together with the guests, staff and security guards, who pointed their flashlights to the ground as she frantically searched for the missing diamond.

help taylor broke her ring😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nJXeZraVLf — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) September 13, 2023

According to the celebrity publication Hello! magazine, Taylor was seen without the ring later when she went onstage to receive the Video of the Year award and at the afterparty.

The ring was a vintage piece from luxury jewellery brand Van Cleef & Arpel, which was said to be worth US$12,000 (S$16,000) and loaned to Taylor by jewellers Joseph Saidian & Sons.

Despite that, it seemed that there was no major loss, as Entertainment Tonight reported later that Joseph Saidian & Sons told them that the ring "will easily and quickly be fixed".

The nine awards that Taylor received at the 2023 VMAs, including Song of the Year, Best Pop Video and Best Cinematography, takes her total number of VMAs wins to 25. She currently places second in the most overall VMAs wins, with Beyonce holding the first spot with 28 wins.

Taylor will be performing six concerts as part of The Eras Tour at the Singapore National Stadium from March 2 to 9, 2024.

