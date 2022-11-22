Team Ninja has reboot plans for Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises

With the long history of gaming, there will always be franchises and series that fans want to see make a comeback. It doesn’t even need to be the retro games of old, as even modern gaming has its share of cult classics that some players would love to see reimagined. For the hardcore supporters of either the Ninja Gaiden or Dead or Alive series, there is some good news as Team Ninja is reportedly interested in reviving the dormant franchises.

The news comes via the G-Star conference that took place in South Korea this week (via VGC). According to Ruliweb, Team Ninja President Fumihiko Yasuda shared the good news, and is working on bringing fans more information as soon as possible.

A slide reportedly shown at the end of his panel also showed images of both classic Team Ninja series along with the headline, “The future of Team Ninja — Reboot of popular series” in Japanese.

The Ninja Gaiden series has not seen a new mainline game since 2012, but those that have worked on the series have produced several big hits. Yasuda, who is the director of Nioh and its sequel, was a level designer for Ninja Gaiden 2, and also directed the third game. His desire to return to the series is well-known, so it is more likely that we will see some movement on that front.

As for Dead or Alive, the last mainline game was released in 2019, and it is more connected to modern gaming as compared to Ninja Gaiden. While the sports spinoffs have been popular, it is the fighting game that most would want to see get new life.

Hopefully, we will be able to learn more from the Team Ninja team in the near future, whether the projects are being led within the team or with the help of external studios.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

