Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gear up for alien invasion in new animated Netflix movie

Nothing can stop the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and that includes alien hordes. A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie showcases the titular brothers and their friends kicking extraterrestrial butt, as they take on an alien invasion to save their future.

Originally announced in 2019, the new animated film will see the return of the characters from the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series that aired for two seasons on Nickelodeon.

In the trailer, a time-travelling Casey Jones is seen coming back in time to warn the quartet of an impending alien invasion from the Krang. The group fails to avert the disaster and ends up losing their magic powers, but that doesn't stop them from banding together to save their world from Casey's ruined future.

Emmy winners Andy Suriano and Ant Ward are directing the movie, with Emmy nominees Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May penning the screenplay. Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie will premiere on Netflix on Aug 5, and is part of the line-up for other TMNT projects, including a reboot at Paramount, and a Seth Rogen-produced CGI-animated movie.

The official synopsis for the upcoming movie reads:

Continuing the tale from the hit Nickelodeon series, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello are back in action and up to their teenage antics in this comedic adventure that raises the stakes higher than ever before. The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy - the Krang! Can the team rise up to become the heroes they are destined to be, or will their teenage foibles get the better of them? What unfolds is the most adventurous, emotional, and epic story ever told of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

