Terence Cao appears on Korean online show hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk

Local actor Terence Cao recently appeared in an episode of South Korean variety show Save Our Stock, hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk.

The 57-year-old revealed in a Facebook post on Sept 26: "My first time chasing a star in South Korea was successful! I saw Super Junior's leader Leeteuk. He is so good-looking in person that I am speechless, and he is 10,000 times gentler than on camera."

Accompanying his post is a photo that he took with Leeteuk together with local entrepreneur Genecia Luo and livestreamer-businesswoman Emily Tan, who were also guests on the show.

Save Our Stock is a YouTube variety show where e-commerce livestreamers from South Korea and Southeast Asia share their sales pitches to obtain the opportunity to sell featured K-beauty products on their platforms.

In this episode uploaded on Sept 25, Terence, who started his own live commerce company Sibay Shiok in 2021 and later cooperated with local filmmaker Jack Neo for Star Live, shared that his best record was selling three cars in a 90-minute livestream, which surprised Leeteuk and host-livestreamer Yang Meera.

Towards the end of the episode, the livestreamers also competed in the Golden Bell Chance challenge where the person who snatches the bell first will receive a special gift for their e-commerce livestream shoppers.

Terence obtained the bell, and the Singapore team won the grand prize of a pair of plane tickets to Seoul. The K-beauty products which they had obtained the sales rights for will be available on their e-commerce platforms at a later date.

