Terence Cao to be charged in court for Jeffrey Xu’s birthday party: Newspaper

On Monday (Feb 1), it was announced that two men will be charged in court with breaking safe distancing rules, for having 13 people in a condominium unit at Daisy Road to celebrate actor Jeffrey Xu's birthday on Oct 2 last year.

Phase 2 regulations stated that group gatherings must be restricted to five people or fewer.

Now, it has been revealed that local veteran actor Terence Cao, 53, is one of the two who will be charged.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) had announced that one of the two men, a 53-year-old, is the owner of the condo.

The second man, aged 50, allegedly invited three visitors despite knowing this would breach the restrictions.

While BCA did not reveal names, local Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that the first man is Terence. A reporter had gone to said condo on Monday night and saw Terence leaving the property and entering actor Shane Pow's car.

Residents living in the area confirmed that Terence indeed lives in the condo.

Shane, 29, was also one of the revellers in the birthday party. Other celebrities at the party included Jeremy Chan, Sonia Chew, Julie Tan, and Dawn Yeoh. It was reported that the other 11 guests have been fined $300 in lieu of being prosecuted, due to their lower "level of culpability".

Terence and the other man will be in court on March 2, and they each face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

